Vimic announce 2017 European tour

Joey Jordison’s Vimic have announced their first ever European tour – with the 16-date run taking place in March of next year.

The former Slipknot drummer is joined in the band by vocalist Kalen Chase, bassist Kyle Konkiel, keyboardist Matt Tarach and guitarist Jed Simon. Vimic was formed from the ashes of Jordison’s previous band Scar The Martyr.

Their 2017 European tour kicks off in Sweden on March 7 and includes three UK dates.

Vimic say: “Our European Excursion begins in March! #LetsDoThis”

This month, Vimic play their first ever live dates – with five US dates lined up.

As well as Vimic, Jordison has also launched another group, Sinsaenum. He recently told metal Hammer: “Oh, man, I’m happier and stronger than I’ve ever been.

“Everything that’s happened since I left Slipknot, all the stuff I’ve done with Vimic and Sinsaenum, all of my rehabilitation and everything I’ve been through to get back to doing what I love, it’s all been a godsend.

“I’m in a great place. If anyone needs proof that I’m back, two new bands and two albums should be enough.”

Vimic European tour 2017

Mar 07: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Mar 08: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 10: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 12: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 13: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Mar 14: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Mar 15: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Mar 19: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Mar 20: Milan Legend, Italy

Mar 23: Madrid Sala Arena, Spain

Mar 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 26: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Mar 29: Birmingham Academy 2, UK

Mar 30: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Vimic US tour 2015

Dec 26: Des Moines Wolley’s, IA

Dec 27: Janesville The Back Bar, WI

Dec 28: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Dec 30: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 31: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

