Ville Valo is returning with his debut solo album, Neon Noir

Ville Valo has announced the imminent arrival of his debut solo album, Neon Noir, which is set for release on January 13 via Heartagram Records, distributed by UMG/ Spinefarm.
Speaking of the forthcoming project, Valo, who now goes by the pseudonym VV, says: "Neon Noir is a sonic step-by-step guide on how to survive, and perhaps even enjoy, the realm of VV with its abundance of things that go bump in the night."
He adds: "It’s a teary mascara marathon between Robert Smith and Ozzy, with a dash of hope.”
The former HIM frontman recently released his second solo single since breaking up the band in 2017, titled Echolocate Your Love. The track was accompanied by a shadowy, Kim Koponen-directed music video, which you can watch below.
Earlier this year, Valo exclusively spoke to Metal Hammer about the upcoming project.
"I did everything on it, except for the mixing and mastering," he revealed. "It was mixed by Tim Palmer, who has done a lot of stuff in every imaginable genre, from Pearl Jam to Ozzy Osbourne to Sepultura to U2 and Tears For Fears. It was mastered at Sterling Sound in Nashville, but everything else I performed and engineered by myself.
"It was quite the journey, but I could literally hear the fruit of my labour every day and could focus on the details as much as I wanted to. I didn’t have to think about the scheduling for different people, dealing with diaper changing sessions. It’s very undiluted, though whether that’s a good or bad thing is up for debate!"
Neon Noir tracklist:
01: Echolocate Your Love
02: Run Away From the Sun
03: Neon Noir
04: Loveletting
05: The Foreverlost
06: Baby Lacrimarium
07: Salute the Sanguine
08: In Trenodia
09: Heartful of Ghosts
10: Saturnine Saturnalia
11: Zener Solitaire
12: Vertigo Eyes
In 2023, Valo will be hitting the road for a huge tour across Europe and North America, kicking off on January 13 in Finland. The trek will come to an end on May 8 in New York.
Find dates below.
Ville Valo tour dates:
Jan 13: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Jan 14: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Jan 15: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Feb 14: Warsaw Proxima, Poland
Feb 15: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 16: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Berlin Huxley's, Germany
Feb 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Feb 20: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands
Feb 21: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Feb 22: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Feb 24: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Feb 25: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 26: Lisbon Cineteatro Capitolio, Portugal
Feb 27: Porto Hard Club, Portugal
Mar 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 03: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Mar 04: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Mar 05: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 07: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxemburg
Mar 08: Cologne LMH, Germany
Mar 09: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Mar 11: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Mar 13: Glasgow Garage, UK
Mar 14: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Mar 15: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Apr 01: Philadelphia Theatre of the Living Arts, PA
Apr 02: Boston Big Night Live, MA
Apr 04: Pittsburgh Roxian Theater, PA
Apr 05: Cleveland House of Blues, OH
Apr 06: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI
Apr 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH
Apr 09: Chicago House of Blues, IL
Apr 11: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN
Apr 13: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Apr 14: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT
Apr 16: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA
Apr 17: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Apr 18: Los Angeles Belasco, CA
Apr 21: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Apr 22: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Apr 23: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ
Apr 25: Dallas House of Blues, TX
Apr 26: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX
Apr 27: Houston House of Blues, TX
Apr 28: New Orleans House of Blues, LA
Apr 30: Orlando House of Blues, FL
May 01: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution. FL
May 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA
May 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN
May 05: Charlotte Underground, NC
May 07: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 08: New York Irving Plaza, NY