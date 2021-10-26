Video trailer released for Robby Steinhardt solo album

The late Kansas violinist and singer Robby Steinhardt, who sadly died in July aged 71, has had his lone solo album released posthumously. You can watch a video trailer for the new album below.

Not in Kansas Anymore has just been released and features a star-studded line-up that includes Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson, Flying Colors/Dixie Dreggs guitarist Steve Morse, Billy Cobham, Pat Travers, former Toto singer Bobby Kimball, Rolling Stones live performer Chuck Leavell and many more.

“It’s no slight against the band, no never," Steinhardt said of the album title, in an interview with Bill Shafer of PBS prior to his death. "My time with Kansas defined a big part of my life, of which I am very proud of. Ever since The Wizard of OZ, those words have become an American axiom for moving forward, you can never go back etc... I guess it has a special meaning when it is fixed to me.”

The album, described as a "prog rock opera" has been produced by Michael Thomas Franklin, who also worked with Jon Anderson 1000 Hands Chapter One, and also feaures a new version of the Kansas classic Dust In The Wind. You can view the new album artwork created by Tom Lupo of Magnificent Pictures, and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Robby Steinhardt)

Robby Steinhardt: Not In Kansas Anymore

1. The Tempest

2. Truth 2 Power (Only Truth Can Change The World)

3. Mother Earth Is Calling You

4. Rise Of The Phoenix

5. The Phoenix

6. Prelude

7. Dust In The Wind

8. Pizzacato (A Slice For Baby Boy Flynn)

9. Tuck Tuck

10. Not In Kansas Anymore

11. A Prayer For Peace