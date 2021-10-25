Watch Ian Anderson unbox new book Silent Singing in new video

Watch Ian Anderson unbox the limited signature edition of his upcoming lyric book Silent Singing, in a brand new video below. Silent Singing is published by Rocket 88 Books the week beginning November 8 providing no supply line delays.

Silent Singing collects the complete lyrics from all of the Jethro Tull and Anderson's solo albums in one deluxe, landscape hardback book. It also includes 30 photographs taken by Anderson to illustrate certain songs, specially written introductions specially written introductions to each album and scans of original, hand-written song lyrics.

"This handsome package includes the classic book of all the songs I've ver recorded with Jethro Tull and as a solo artist including the soon-to-be-released album The Zealot Gene," says Anderson.

"The book has been signed by me and comes in this beautiful, special handmade box. Inside the box, as well as the book, is a numbered print of one of my photographs."

There will be two hardback editions of Silent Singing, Classic or Signature editions.

Pre-order Silent Signing.