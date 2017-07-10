Venom Prison issue intense video for Perpetrator Emasculation

Venom Prison have released an intense new video for their track Perpetrator Emasculation.

It features on the UK outfit’s debut album Animus which came out last year via Prosthetic Records. The sepia-toned shoot was created by Ashlea Bea Photoraphy and sees the band perform the song in a small living room in a Cardiff flat which is packed with dozens of fans.

Vocalist Larissa Stupar tells Decibel: “This year has been relentless for us so far. Venom Prison have had many all sorts happening recently including Download festival and winning Best New Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

“It reflects everything that goes into making this happen because this band genuinely works continuously.”

Speaking about the video for Perpetrator Emasculation, Stupar continues: “Venom Prison grew from a grassroots hardcore scene and have no intention of forgetting where we have come from. We recently decided to do a hometown show at a secret location and as you can see, it was intense.

“Living in a time where music venues close down or just aren’t affordable for underground promoters and bands, supporting your local scene is very important as it helps expand musical boundaries and helps to evolve the bands involved in it.

“Hopefully this footage from Perpetrator Emasculation spreads word that shows like this are going on all over the world in DIY spaces.”

Venom prison will embark on a UK and European tour throughout August with dates planned with Aversions Crown, Without Human Trait, Gorguts, Revocation, Fallujah and Havok.

