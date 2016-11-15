Trending

Tour Diary: Venom Prison

By Features  

Venom Prison recently toured Europe with Trap Them and Okkultokrati – this is what it looked like

Venom Prison singer Larissa holding Barney the dog
Larissa with Barney The Dog

This past October, UK death metal upstarts Venom Prison toured Europe with blackened hardcore heavyweights Trap Them and nihilist sludgelords Okkultokrati for two weeks of deafening madness. Taking in the UK, France, Holland and Switzerland, it was a non-stop ride around the continent, laying waste to every venue possible.

To give us a taste of what it’s like to trek across Europe in a van, taking in everything from fluffy dogs to ‘brothel rooms’ to some of the biggest waterfalls we’ve ever seen, Venom Prison sent us some photos for a tour diary that you can check out below! Postcards are so not metal.

Image 1 of 20

Image 2 of 20

Here is our merch guy Zac at Bloodshed Fest in Holland. It was a busy day.

Image 3 of 20

Image 4 of 20

St Catharina Church was right next to the venue in Eindhoven, and displays bones and skeletons that were found there recently. Pretty metal.

Image 5 of 20

Get food and sleep whenever (and wherever) you can. This was on the ferry on the way over to the UK.

Image 6 of 20

Cigarette break, get your smoke on. No smoking in the van!

Image 7 of 20

Image 8 of 20

Image 9 of 20

Image 10 of 20

Time to kill, stuff to see.

Image 11 of 20

Image 12 of 20

Switzerland was cold but beatiful.

Image 13 of 20

Rhine Falls, Switzerland.

Image 14 of 20

Image 15 of 20

Trap Them, Okkultokrati and Venom Prison all together for one last photo. It was a pleasure touring with these guys.

Image 16 of 20

The biker mice from Mars.

Image 17 of 20

You find some weird things on tour.

Image 18 of 20

We slept with this.

Image 19 of 20

Rock up to your sleeping place with a ghetto blaster!

Image 20 of 20

The Oslo troll.

Venom Prison’s debut album Animus is out now.

"I write about force-feeding rapists their genitals..." Introducing Venom Prison

Trap Them live review – London, Boston Music Rooms