The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today, featuring rock legend Frank Zappa on the cover…

Franks’ final album, Dance Me This, has just been released, and to celebrate we look back on the illuminating relationship he had with that other counter-culture legend Captain Beefheart. One-time schoolboy friends, their up and down relationship was never more tested than on the 1975 tour they undertook together 40 years ago this year, which resulted in the live Bongo Fury album. Mike Barnes, author of the acclaimed Captain Beefheart: The Biography looks at the often explosive relationship between the pair. And we also get prog’s Zappa experts to tell you which are the 20 Zappa tracks every prog fan must hear. And finally, Gail Zappa discusses Frank’s final work…

Also in Prog 57…

Jon Anderson - The former Yes legend is the first subject of our brand new feature, The Prog Interview. In this illuminating six page feature we ask Jon the questions you’ve always wanted answered.

Tony Banks - On the even of the release of his four disc solo anthology A Chord Too Far, the Genesis keyboard player talks us through his solo works. Tim Bowness - It’s solo album number two from the No-man and Henry Fool frontman. Between The Buried & Me - The US prog metallers make bold strides into pure prog territory with great new album Coma Ecliptic. Anglagard - A rare insight into the life of the Swedish prog rock pioneers. And So I Watch You From Afar - Now with added vocals talk punk roots and prog influence. Vennart - Former Oceansize frontman Mike Vennart strikes out on the solo trail. District 97 - The US prog rockers make more bold strides with new album. Ozric Tentacles - Maintaining their creative drive three decades in. **Big Big Train ** - Talking about their new EP ahead of their long-awaited live shows. Ramblin Man Fair - Your ultimate guide to all the prog happenings at rock’s newest festival. David Cross - The former King Crimson violinist talks new work with Fripp. The Church - So how prog were the Aussie psych rock pioneers? Plus live and album reviews from Roger Waters, The Aristocrats, IO Earth, Tame Impala, Genesis, RoSFest, Download, Mastodon, Amon Duul II, Mew, Gryphon and more… Plus a ten track CD with music from Kingcrow, Purposeful Porpoise, Leprous, FM, Tim Bowness, Theo Travis and more… You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: https://subscribe.teamrock.com