Vangelis to guest on Space Rocks Uplink tomorrow

Keyboard legend Vangelis will be the guest of the next Space Rocks Uplink broadcast which airs tomorrow at 8pm (BST), 9pm (CEST) and 3pm (EDT).

Vangelis will be discussing how space inspires his music, its connection as an integral part of culture, as well as humanity’s responsibility to the Earth, and how artists and scientists can foster a responsible attitude towards our planet with co-hosts Alexander Milas and ESA's Mark McCaughrean.

Vangelis has close links the the European Space Agency. In 2012 when he made a video call with ESA astronaut André Kuipers during his mission aboard the International Space Station, and in 2014, he composed new music in honour of ESA’s Rosetta mission to Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. Three tracks were published online at the time of the Philae module landing on the comet and in 2016, a full album with the name Rosetta was released, dedicated to ESA’s mission team. The album received a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Age Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Space Rocks is a celebration of music and culture and the great beyond. their connections with prog and Prog Magazine run deep. Lonely Robot, the now defunct Arcane Roots and Charlotte Hatherley headlined the organisations inaugural live event at Indigo at the O2 in 2018 while last year the event featured Anathema, Amplifier and Voyager. And Steven Wilson, Marillion's Steve Rothery and Prog Editor Jerry Ewing have been previous guests of Space Rocks' Uplink.

Watch tomorrow's Uplink on the Space Rocks YouTube channel.