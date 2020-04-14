Anathema's Vincent Cavanagh and Anna Phoebe on tomorrow's Space Rocks Uplink

Anathema singer and guitarist Vincent Cavanagh and AVA's Anna Phoebe will both be chatting in tomorrow's episode of Space Rocks' Uplink.

Uplink are a series of online chats that Space Rocks has been hosting on their YouTube channel with people from the worlds of space science, film, art, and music, which have thus far included discussing isolation tips with Antarctic expert Dr. Beth Healey and a celebration of Yuri Gagarin with Yuri's Night co-creator Loretta Hildago Whitesides and UK Yuri Night's organiser Harriet Brettle.

Anathema headlined the last Space Rocks' event at London's Indigo At The O2, which also featured a special performance form Anna Phoebe, who also performed with the headliners.

"We're thrilled to announce that Uplink returns this week and we've got a bumper episode planned for tomorrow with two of our favourite Space Rocks alumni, musicians Anna Phoebe and Vincent Cavanagh of Anathema," Space Rocks' Alexander Milas tells Prog. "We'll be chatting about the deep interconnections between music and the night sky from prehistory up to the present day, and exploring the role that music and the arts have to play in space exploration.

"Anyone who was at our 2019 London event will know that Anna Phoebe's Between Worlds: There Is No Planet B performance moved many to tears, and Anathema's space-themed The Space Between Us set, complete with ESA visuals lovingly reworked by artist Kristina Pulejkova brought the house down."

The livestream of the event takes place at 5pm (BST) / 6pm (CEST) on Wednesday, April 15 on the Space Rocks You Tube channel. You can also subscribe to catch past and future episodes of Uplink.

Watch here.