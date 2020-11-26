Prog Editor Jerry Ewing and astronomy writer Dr. Stuart Clark on today's Space Rocks Uplink

Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing will be a guest on. this evening's Space Rocks Uplink, which you can watch live on the Space Rocks You Tube Channel at 7pm (GMT)/8pm (CET) this evening.

Ewing will join astronomy journalist and prog fan Dr. Stuart Clark (who has featured in the magazine's My Record Collection feature) and Space Rocks hosts Alexander Milas and ESA's Mark McCaughrean for a discussion titled Music And Astronomy – Ancient Traditions. They’ll be charting the ancient origins of our fascination with the stars right up to present day where there isn’t an area of art, music, or culture that isn’t inspired by our endless quest to discover and explain what’s out there.

Space Rocks is a celebration of music and culture and the great beyond. their connections with prog and Prog Magazine run deep. Lonely Robot, the now defunct Arcane Roots and Charlotte Hatherley headlined the organisations inaugural live event at Indigo at the O2 in 2018 while last year the event featured Anathema, Amplifier and Voyager. Both Steven Wilson and Marillion's Steve Rothery have been previous guests of Space Rocks' Uplink.

Watch tonight's Uplink on the Space Rocks You Tube Channel at 7pm (GMT)/8pm (CET) this evening.