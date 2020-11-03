Steven Wilson to guest on Space Rocks Uplink this Thursday

Steven Wilson will be the guest of Space Rocks on their latest Uplink broadcast, discussing music and time travel with hosts Alexander Milas and ESA's Mark McCaughrean. The broadcast goes out live this Thursday, November 5 at 8pm UK time.

"Space exploration is all about innovation, and there are few musicians who better personify that pioneering spirit and that quest for charting new territory than Steven Wilson, and that's doubly true of his upcoming release, The Future Bites, " says Space Rocks' Alexander Milas. "Since lockdown started Space Rocks has continued its celebration of the deep connections between space exploration and culture, and our weekly Uplink livestream has included everyone from Steve Rothery along with Star Wars' Anthony Daniels, astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, and many, many more. Join the discussion this Thursday with me and Space Rocks co-founder Mark McCaughrean, ESA's senior science advisor for Science and Exploration for what's sure to be a fascinating discussion."

You can watch Space Rocks: Uplink live on Thursday 5th November from 8:00pm (GMT)/9:00pm (CET). Subscribe and catch up on past episodes while you're there. Watch Space Rocks Uplink.

Steven Wilson recently released a video for new song, the electronic King Ghost.