Marillion's Steve Rothery on Space Rocks Uplink broadcast on Friday

Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery takes part in the latest Space Rocks Uplink broadcast which takes place this Friday at 2.30pm (BST)/3.30pm (CET) and is sponsored by Prog Magazine.

Rothery will be joined by Space Rocks' own Alexander Milas and ESA's Mark McCaughrean as well as Rick Armstrong, the son of Neil Armstrong, who is both a Marillion fan as well as a current member of Edison's Children, who feature Rothery's Marillion bandmate Pete Trewavas, and also ESA astronaut (and another Marillion fan) Thomas Reiter, who was the first German astronaut to undertake an EVA spacewalk, which he achieved in 1995 on a mission to ISS predecessor, space station Mir. During the same mission (along with Canadian astronaut, Chris Hadfield), Thomas was also the first person to play an electric guitar in space!

Steve Rothery is currently working on his second solo album, a space-themed work entitled Revontulet, which is due for release later this year.

You can catch the Prog-sponsored Space Rocks Uplink broadcast this Friday via the Space Rocks You Tube channel.