Vangelis to release Rosetta space mission music

Vangelis has revealed details of upcoming album Rosetta, inspired by the European Space Agency mission of the same name.

The 12-track suite was inspired by the 12-year operation that landed the Philae module on Comet P67 in 2014. The programme will end on September 30, when the Rosetta parent vehicle is slow-crashed on to the comet.

The music was inspired after speaking to ESA astronaut Andre Kuipers, who was aboard the International Space Station at the time.

Vangelis says: “Mythology, science and space exploration are subjects that have fascinated me since my early childhood. And they were always connected somehow with the music I write.”

The ESA last year streamed Arrival, Philae’s Journey and Rosetta’s Waltz along with mission footage. ESA spokesman Carl Walker says: “When we put the images together with the music, we thought it captured how people would feel if they were to see the comet for real.

“With music, you can enhance emotions and create memories. Vangelis wanted to share a lasting memory of our mission through his music.”

Decca Records add: “To Vangelis, music is a sacred, basic force of the universe – its purpose to elevate, inspire and to heal humankind. Never has this been more obvious than on Rosetta, which perfectly blends Vangelis’ fascination with the universe and his masterly ability to compose stirring music that fuels the senses.”

Rosetta is released on September 23.

Vangelis: Rosetta tracklist

Origins (Arrival)

Starstuff

Infinitude

Exo Genesis

Celestial Whispers

Albedo 0.06

Sunlight

Rosetta

Philae’s Descent

Mission Accomplie (Rosetta’s Waltz)

Perihelion

Elegy

Return To The Void

