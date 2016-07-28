Nektar’s Roye Albrighton dead at 67

Nektar vocalist and guitarist Roye Albrighton has died after a long illness, former bandmate Derek ‘Mo’ Moore has confirmed.

Albrighton passed away in Poole, Dorset, at the age of 67, three years after the launch of Nektar’s latest album Time Machine.

He co-founded the band in Germany in 1969 and was a member of every lineup until 1982, then again from their 2000 reformation until the present day.

Bassist Moore says: “It is with a heavy heart I have to report that our music brother Roye, after a long illness, died last night. His organs just gave out on him. He was fighting against the infection that grasped him until he could fight no more.

“We had our differences over the years, but our respect for each other has always been strong. I would say he was in the top five guitarists of the last five decades. We were both strong personalities and pushed each other to do better and go forward all the time, to go further and further.

“We are all stunned. Roye, wherever you are, know that through all I have always loved you as a brother. I was always hoping we would get together one last time. Now that will have to be put on hold.”

Nektar’s record label say: “The Cleopatra Records family has lost one of its closest friends and brightest stars. As the years have passed, it seems that Nektar’s reputation only continues to grow – even inspiring hip hop artist Riff Raff who sampled It’s All In The Mind on the track Lava Glaciers in 2014. “

Albrighton had recently completed work on the band’s official biography, which will be published via Cleopatra later this year.

