Foes announce The Summit Lies Skyward

Foes have announced their debut album The Summit Lies Skyward will launch on October 7.
The post-rock outfit last month previewed the forthcoming release with their video for song The Everest.
Foes say: “We couldn’t be more proud that we’re finally able to release this album. For us, it’s the culmination of three years of hard work and a year of solid writing.
“Every element of the record was created and considered with the mindset of making a debut we’d hope could stand the test of time. We hope this album can mean as much to someone else as it does to us.”
Next month Foes will also commence a co-headline tour with We Never Learned To Live – scheduled around their appearances at ArcTanGent, Throwfest and Fort Fest.
The Summit Lies Skyward can be pre-ordered via Basick Records.
Foes The Summit Lies Skyward tracklist
- The Choir Invisible
- Young Sovereign
- Beautiful Fiction
- No Sleepers Verse
- Sworn Host
- From Stillness Came Slow Bloom
- Orchestrator
- Brothers Mortal
- In Standing Vigil
- Pin Feather
- The Everest credits
Foes tour dates 2016
Aug 20: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival
Aug 21: Cardiff Throwfest
Aug 25: Chester Live Rooms
Aug 26: Cheltenham Frog & Fiddle
Aug 27: Basingstoke Sanctuary
Aug 28: Bridgwater Cobblestones
Aug 29: Bristol Mothers Ruin
Sep 03: Bedfordshire Fort Fest