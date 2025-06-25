Vangelis's epic 1492: Conquest Of Paradise soundtrack to be reissued on coloured vinyl and CD

Vangelis's celebrated soundtrack to Ridley Scott's epic recounting of the voyage to America in 1492 by Christopher Columbus, 1992's 1492: Conquest Of Paradise, is to be reissued on vinyl and CD through Rhino Music on August 29..

In fact, the new reissue will be the first time since the album's original release it has appeared on vinyl, and it will be available as a double LP in yellow flame vinyl, as well as a CD, featuring two bonus tracks. Line Open and Landscape.

1492: Conquest Of Paradise was the Greek musician's second time scoring music for a Ridley Scott film, the pair having worked so effectively on 1982's Blade Runner. The film celebrated the 500th anniversary commemoration of Columbus' voyage to the New World.

The album, which won Vangelis an Echo Award for International Artist of the Year and an RTL Golden Lion Award for the Best Title Theme for a TV Film or Series in 1996, was nominated for Best Original Score - Motion Picture at the 50th Golden Globe Awards in 1993.

Originally, sales of the soundtrack were poor, until German boxer Henry Maske, a future IBF world title holder in the light heavyweight division, used the album track Conquest Of Paradise as his walk-on music. The track was also used by New Zealand rugby team Christchurch Crusaders, English rugby league team Wigan Warriors, and was also used at the 2011 Cricket World Cup as well as the 2010 and 2014 cricket WorldTwenty20 championships.

(Image credit: Rhino)

Vangelis: 1492: Conquest Of Paradise

LP1

Side A:

1. Opening

2. Conquest Of Paradise

3. Monastery Of La Rabide

Side B:

1. City Of Isabel

2. Light And Shadow

3. Deliverance

4. West Across The Ocean Sea

5. Eternity

LP2

Side A:

1. Hispanola

2. Moxica And The Horse

Side B:

1. Twenty Eighth Parallel

2. Pinta, Nina, Santa Maria