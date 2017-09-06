Adrian Vandenberg returns with trailer for Vandenberg’s Moonkings album

Vandenberg’s Moonkings have released a trailer for their second album, MK II. The album is the follow-up to the band’s 2014 debut, and will be released via Mascot Records on November 3.

“The last few years have been very important indeed’, says Adrian Vandenberg. “We just got to know each other when we recorded out debut album. I think we all exceeded each other’s expectations. But you really get to know each other while on the road. It was then that I really became impressed by the abundance of energy that this band has. We tried to capture this on our new album.

“At the same time, we all grew individually,” continues the former Whitesnake guitarist. “I am really amazed by the way Jan Hoving has grown even more in his role as a singer and as a front man. I’ve played with the best bass players and drummers in my extensive career, but with all respect I dare to say that Sem Christoffel and drummer Mart Nijen Es form the best rhythm section I ever had the pleasure of working with.”

MK II was partly recorded at Wisseloord Studio in Hilversum, Holland, where the band’s debut album was recorded, and where — nearly 40 years ago — Vandenberg recorded his first commercial album as guitarist for Dutch band Teaser.

“The fantastic response to our debut received gave us a major boost,” says Vandenberg. “We felt confident to loosen things up quite a bit. Sem and Mart really go for it of at the end of The Fire. Previously I would have called for a fade-out in the mix, but this time we decided to keep it and put it on the record.

“It somehow reminded me of the ‘70’s Cream and Led Zeppelin jam sessions that nobody seems to do anymore these days. I allowed myself to rip all over the end section of If You Can’t Handle The Heat. I’ve always found that as a guitar player you should be able to tell a story in about twenty seconds, so this time it was great to break this rule for a change and let myself go completely.

“Never before in my career I have done this on an album. All in all, working on this album was a wonderful experience. The notorious ‘second album syndrome’ never reared its ugly head.”

MK II will be released on November 3, and can be pre-ordered now. The band are playing some Dutch dates in the lead-up to Christmas (details below), with further dates to be announced.

MK II Tracklist

Vandenberg’s Moonkings Tour Dates

Nov 11: Poppodium Atak Enschede, Netherlands

Nov 17: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

Nov 18: De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, Netherlands

Dec 08: Neushoorn, Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Dec 09: Doornroosje Nijmegen, Netherlands

Dec 15: Victorie Alkmaar, Netherlands

Dec 22: Hedon Zwolle, Netherlands

Dec 23: Bosuil, Weert, Netherlands

10 of the best rock bands from Holland