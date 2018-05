Progressive metal bands Valis Ablaze and Unprocessed have announced a co-headline summer tour of the UK.

The tour dates are as follows:

30.06 - The Maze, Nottingham

01.07 - Exchange, Bristol

02.07 - Subside, Birmingham

03.07 - Black Heart, London (main support to Nexilva and The Dali Thundering Concept)

05.07 - UK Tech-Fest, Newark

For more information see www.facebook.com/valisablaze and www.facebook.com/Unprocessedofficial.