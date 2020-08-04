US art rockers Fire Garden release video for Idiot Brain

US art rockers Fire Garden have released a brand new video for Idiot Brain. The song is the first single taken from the band's brand new point-blank EP which is now available on CD and streaming platforms, having been previously available through the band's Bandcamp page.

"Idiot Brain is the first thing I came up with when writing point-blank," says mainman Zee Baig. "I wanted to write about current issues, and the songs on this EP reflects what is happening in the current world as artists are struggling, and we human are fighting global challenges like racism, climate change, and pandemics like Covid-19."

The EP features a guest appearance from Steven Wilson and former Miles David keyboard player Adam Holzman, while another Wilson associate, Carl Glover, has designed the album artwork.""Collaborating with Adam was a great experience, his work has put a new life in my songs," says Baig, adding, "the artwork summarises the idea behind the music perfectly, point-blank is the most expansive music that we have put out there.'

(Image credit: Fire Garden)

Fire Garden: point-blank

1. Idiot Brain

2. The Passage

3. SOS

4. Idiot Brain (Unplugged)

5. Idiot Brain (Alternate Mix)