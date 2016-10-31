Upon A Burning Body channel ‘Fresh Prince’ in B.M.F. video

Upon A Burning Body have released a video for their track B.M.F.

The video was shot in the style of hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, which starred rapper Will Smith and helped launch his career as an actor.

In the video, the camera zooms in on frontman Danny Leal to reveal his Fresh Prince tattoo on his arm. The singer has previously revealed his love of the show, posting a picture of himself wearing a Bel-Air Academy basketball top on Twitter.

B.M.F. features on Upon A Burning Body’s fourth album Straight From The Barrio, which was released last week via Sumerian Records.

Leal previously said of the album: “The thing that we really need to do is solidify that Upon A Burning Body sound. We have a ton of ideas on the way. We’ll put together a smash, we have no doubt.”

The band previously released a video for Already Broken.

They’re currently on the Sumerian Records 10 Years In The Black tour with labelmates Asking Alexandria, Born Of Osiris, I See Stars, After The Burial and Bad Omens.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

New Metal Revolution: Upon A Burning Body - The Tex-Mex Terrors