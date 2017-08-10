Uneven Structure and Voyager add further tour dates

Last month, it was announced that Uneven Structure and Voyager would tour together across the UK and Ireland in October.

It’s now been confirmed that both bands will perform further European dates around the previously revealed shows under the Cooking The Man banner, starting at Cologne’s Euroblast festival on September 9 and wrapping up with a set in Madrid on October 30.

Uneven Structure say in a statement: “We’re stoked to be hitting the road for our first proper headlining tour of the UK, Ireland and Europe, supported by non other than the mighty Voyager from Australia!

“We’re excited to say that you will be witnessing our newest album La Partition in full every night, as well as a few classics. One night of chaos, you don’t wanna miss this, do you?”

Voyager will be on the road in support of their latest album Ghost Mile which arrived in May this year.

They say: “UK and Europe! We’re excited to head back your way to play a series of dates with prog lords, Uneven Structure! See you all very soon.”

Find a full list of Uneven Structure and Voyager’s 2017 tour dates below.

Sep 29: Cologne Euroblast Festival, Germany

Oct 06: Baarlo Progpower Europe, Netherlands (Voyager only)

Oct 09: London Underworld, UK

Oct 10: Birmingham The Flapper, UK

Oct 11: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Oct 12: Glasgow Audio, UK

Oct 13: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

Oct 14: Guildford The Boiler Room, UK

Oct 15: Leiden Gebr De Nobel, Netherlands (Uneven Structure only)

Oct 16: Munster Sputnik, Germany

Oct 17: Berlin Maze, Germany

Oct 18: Wroclaw Carpe Diem, Poland

Oct 19: Prague Underdogs, Czech Republic

Oct 20: Vienna Chelsea, Austria

Oct 21: Bratislava Randal Club, Slovakia

Oct 22: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Oct 23: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 26: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Oct 27: Zug I45, Switzerland

Oct 29: Barcelona Apolo 2, Spain

Oct 30: Madrid Caracol, Spain

