Students: Grab our exclusive TeamRock+ discount deal

TeamRock are offering students around the world three months free access to our TeamRock+ subscription service – after which they’ll pay just £1.99 ($2.66) a month.

The exclusive deal means that after the initial free three month period, students will benefit from a massive 50% discount on their membership to the global home of rock and metal.

TeamRock+ gives members access to exclusive features on world famous bands, written by world class journalists. It included unlimited access to our extensive archive and exclusive video content, competitions and trivia – as well as online access to all of the content from Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog magazines on the day that the print versions hit the street.

TeamRock Managing Director Tony Dowling says: “Students – your rock education starts here. We know money can be tight when you’re at college or university, but we don’t believe that should mean you miss out on all the news, reviews, features and interviews with your favourite artists.

“Our student discount deal means you get your first three month for free, and after that you’re paying half the normal rate for full access to TeamRock+.

“Our brands Metal Hammer, TeamRock and Prog are unrivalled when it comes to shining a light on everything that’s happening in the world of rock and metal, so why not see for yourself what being a TeamRock+ member can offer you.”

For full details on TeamRock’s student offer or to sign up now, check out the dedicated website here.

And if you’re not currently a student, check out our exclusive new partnership with leading online merch and music retailers EMP, which gives you a year’s TeamRock+ membership and a year’s access to EMP’s Backstage Club for just £30.