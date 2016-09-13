Misfits man Danzig wanted to be a pro wrestler

Glenn Danzig has revealed he wanted to be a pro wrestler before he found fame as a musician.

The Misfits frontman says he gave up on his wrestling dream because he thought he was too small.

In an interview with pro wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast, Danzig says: “I wanted to be a wrestler. But I didn’t think I was big enough. Then I met some wrestlers and I’m like, ‘I could’ve been a wrestler.’ But it all worked out pretty good in the end.

“In high school I used to wrestle and then I saw my friend’s arm snap when he fell in a wrong hold. He had metal pins in three spots and I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna go back to my band.’

“I guess it’s better that I wasn’t… but I get about the same amount of injuries as you guys!”

Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein announced recently they had reunited Misfits and they play at Chicago’s Riot Fest this coming weekend.

Only said this month that the classic lineup could return to the studio, saying: “I want it to continue. I know Doyle wants it to continue. I know Glenn wants it to continue. We just have to be big enough people to make it continue. And that’s where we’re at. Whatever it takes.”

