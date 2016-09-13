Tangerine Dream share Stranger Things covers

Tangerine Dream have released their take on two tracks which feature on Netflix’s smash hit series Stranger Things – including the opening theme.

The original soundtrack was composed by Survive, who have cited Tangerine Dream as a major influence. Now the German electronic pioneers have returned the favour by issuing streams of two of the tracks.

Survive’s Kyle Dixon recently spoke about how he and the band’s Michael Stein would visit their I Luv Video store in Austin, Texas, in an effort to unearth films featuring scores by Tangerine Dream.

Dixon told Rolling Stone: “There’s a Tangerine Dream score for Sorcerer that’s great. I’ve rented that one a few times. I think you can only get The Keep on VHS.

“They have a huge horror section, so a lot of times I’ll just get stuff if it’s got a Goblin or a Tangerine Dream score and just see what it sounds like.”

Tangerine Dream leader Edgar Froese died in January 2015, but the outfit decided to keep going with keyboardists Thorsten Quaeschning and Ulrich Schnauss joined by violinist Hoshiko Yamane.

They released the album Live At The Philharmony Szczecin, Poland 2016 earlier this month.

The first season of Stranger Things is available via Netflix, with a second season currently in the works.

