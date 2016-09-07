UK fans vote Babymetal as Best Live Act

Fans in the UK have voted Japanese sensations Babymetal as the Best Live Act at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

They faced competition from Caravan Palace, Courteeners, Sunset Sons and Wolf Alice, but came first after the group’s fans across the UK placed them in the top spot after their show at London’s Wembley Arena in April and their appearance at Download in June.

Babymetal’s Su-Metal says: “The UK for us has always felt like our second home since the first time we performed at a festival here over two years ago.

“We’ve been back plenty of times recently performing our first headline show at the SSE Arena Wembley and the support from the UK only ever gets stronger. Thanks AIM for recognising Babymetal and to the fans for voting for us.

“We are more assured now that we can continue to stay true to ourselves as Babymetal.”

The trio broke two records in the UK this year. Their second album Metal Resistance achieved the highest-ever chart entry for a Japanese band, while merchandise sales at the Wembley show were the most for a one-day production in the venue’s history.

Metal Hammer readers also recently voted Babymetal’s self-titled debut album the best record of the 21st century.

They’ll return to the UK later this year as support for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ run of shows across the country.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Babymetal 2016 UK tour

Dec 05: London O2 Arena

Dec 06: London O2 Arena

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 10: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 11: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 14: Manchester Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena

Babymetal choose their favourite songs from Metal Resistance