Babymetal choose their favourite songs from Metal Resistance

Babymetal have revealed to Metal Hammer which three songs are their favourites from new album Metal Resistance.

New album Metal Resistance includes The One – Babymetal’s first ever track sung in English – and in this Metal Hammer video Su-metal, Yuimetal and Moametal speak to Hammer for the first time in English revealing why they love new songs Karate, Road Of Resistance and Meta Taro.

They also talk about creating a Babymetal craze with the new album, despite feeling nervous ahead of its release.

We went to Japan with Babymetal to see first-hand how this phenomenon is taking over the world…

Metal Resistance is out April 1 (aka Fox Day), via EarMUSIC. Babymetal are headlining Wembley arena in London on April 2.