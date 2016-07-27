Metal Hammer readers vote Babymetal as the best album of the 21st century

In the latest issue of Metal Hammer we celebrate the best music of the 21st century by counting down the best 100 albums released since January 1, 2000. Our list was chosen by a panel of critics, bands and fans, resulting in Slipknot’s Iowa being named as the greatest album. Of course, when the news hit the internet, there was outrage and the Metal Hammer Facebook page was awash with metalheads arguing about which album truly deserves the top spot.

So we asked you.

We placed a poll on the Hammer site asking for YOUR opinion on the album YOU think is the greatest album of the past 16 years. And we can now reveal that the internet has voted for Babymetal’s self-titled debut album as the #1 album.

In the Metal Hammer top 100, Babymetal’s album came in at number 92, so to see it rocket to the top of the poll came as something of a surprise. Babymetal have been on a Fox God guided rocket into the stratosphere since the release of this album two years ago, having played every major British rock festival, headlined Wembley arena and are currently preparing to play to 110,000 people across two nights at the Tokyo Dome in September.

Regardless of what you think of the Japanese phenomenon, you can’t ignore their impact. And it looks like they’ve won over a lot of metalheads across the world.

The top ten albums – as voted for by Metal Hammer readers – are as follows:

Babymetal – Babymetal HIM – Dark Light Slipknot – Iowa Iron Maiden – The Book Of Souls System Of A Down – Toxicity Tool – Lateralus Machine Head – The Blackening Linkin Park – Hybrid Theory Opeth – Blackwater Park Avenged Sevenfold – Waking The Fallen

Did your favourite make it in there?

