Babymetal break 2 UK records

Babymetal have broken two British sales records following the release of second album Metal Resistance.

Last night the record was confirmed at the number seven position in the UK midweek album chart, which is the highest-ever entry by a Japanese band.

That came after the trio achieved the highest-ever merchandise takings for a one-day production in the history of the Wembley Arena venue, during their sold-out performance on Saturday. The show was streamed live to their home country.

The band’s Su-Metal says: “With our Wembley show we managed to unite UK and Japan, and we all became one together. It was an awesome feeling.”

Wembley Arena general manager John Drury confirms: “The Babymetal show broke our all-times sales record.”

Metal Resistance is on sale now, with limited-edition box set and vinyl versions available as of today. Babymetal’s tour schedule includes dates in the US, Europe and Japan in the coming months.

Your track-by-track guide to the new Babymetal album