UFO, Saxon announce joint US tour

UFO and Saxon have announced a joint headline tour of the US.

They’ll hit the road together in March and April 2017 for a run of 16 shows, kicking off in Houston, Texas, on March 9. They’ll be supported by Jared James Nichols.

UFO vocalist Phil Mogg says: “We are polishing the guitars, cleaning up the drums, I have a new front tooth, and our crew have bought themselves fresh mascara, some new tunes, and an airline ticket to the USA. Look forward to seeing you there.”

Saxon frontman Biff Byford adds: “It’s great to be back on the road with UFO. The last time we toured together was in the 80s so it should be fun and a unique package for the fans. See you in March. Keep the faith.”

UFO are currently working on what will be their 22nd album – the follow-up to 2015’s A Conspiracy Of Stars. Saxon, meanwhile, are putting the pieces in place for their new record which will feature the track They Played Rock And Roll which was written as a tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy.

Saxon will head out on a European tour later this month with support from Girlschool and Fastway, and release live package Let Me Feel Your Power in the US on October 28.

UFO, Saxon 2017 US tour

Mar 09: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Mar 10: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Mar 11: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Mar 14: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Mar 15: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Mar 16: Los Angeles Belasco, CA

Mar 18: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Mar 19: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Mar 21: Denver Summit Concert Hall, CO

Mar 24: Sioux City, hard rock Casino, IA

Mar 26: St Charles Arcada Theater, IL

Mar 28: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Mar 29: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Mar 30: New York B.B. King’s, NY

Apr 01: Jim Thorpe Penn’s Peak, PA

Apr 02: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Oct 28: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 29: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 30: Belfast Limelight, UK

Nov 01: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 02: Manchester O2 Ritz, uk

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 05:London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Nov 06: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall, UK

Nov 08: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK

Nov 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 11: Tilburg Poppodium, Netherlands

Nov 13: Zwolle Hedon Zwolle, Netherlands

Nov 14: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 16: Stasbourg la Laiterie Artefact, France

Nov 18: Telds RathausSaal, Austria

Nov 19: Zlin Sportovni Hala Euronics, Czech Republic

Nov 21: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 24: Aarhus VoxHall, Denmark

Nov 25: Odense Musikhuset Posten, Denmark

Nov 26: Amagerbro Amager Bio, Denmark

Nov 27: Malmo Kulturbolaget, Sweden (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Nov 29: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Nov 30: Ronnby Klub Ronn, Sweden (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 04: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 05: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 06: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 07: Vienna Simm City, Austria (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 09: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

Dec 11: Llubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia (with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons)

