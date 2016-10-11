Of Mice & Men cancel remaining European tour dates

Of Mice & Men have cancelled the remainder of their European tour.

The band have been on the road in support of their fourth album Cold World which was released in September. But after they were forced to cut their set short at the weekend in Portsmouth, UK, because of health issues affecting frontman Austin Carlile, the US outfit have now cancelled the rest of their tour.

Carlile underwent life-changing heart surgery following complications from the genetic disorder, Marfans last year.

The band say in a statement: “It is with our sincerest apologies that we are forced to cancel the remaining dates on this current headline tour. We had to cut short our set in Portsmouth on Saturday night due to Austin being in pain throughout the show.

“We attempted to play the show in Cardiff the following night, but it became increasingly obvious that we were not able to continue and that we need to focus on Austin’s health.

“As much as we wish we could complete the remaining dates of this tour we know that we would be doing a disservice to all of our loyal fans, as well as ourselves, performing under the current circumstances.”

They say that they’ve decided to head home so Carlile can receive “the appropriate medical attention” and regroup before undertaking further live dates.

They add: “We appreciate that our fans understand how important it is that we put health first and foremost and know that we would never cancel shows unless we felt it absolutely necessary.”

Refunds are available, with those who bought tickets asked to contact their point of purchase.

Oct 11: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 12: Utrecht Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 13: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Oct 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 16: Munich Kesselhaus, Germany

Oct 17: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 19: Solothurn Kofmehl, Switzerland

Oct 20: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 21: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Oct 23: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Oct 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

