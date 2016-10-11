John Lennon life story to be told in graphic novel

John Lennon’s life story is to be told in a new graphic novel.

Lennon will explore the late Beatle’s childhood, his worldwide fame in the Fab Four and his marriage to Yoko Ono. It’s an adaptation of 2010 novel by French author and screenwriter David Foenkinos, which imagined the artist’s sessions on his therapist’s couch.

The work is described as a “piece of true biographical fiction” which “recounts the defining moments and experiences that shaped pop music’s – and popular culture’s – most influential voice, as captured by Eric Cobeyran’s moving graphic novel adaptation.”

IDW Publishing unveiled the comic on the final day of 2016’s New York Comic Con – on what would have been Lennon’s 76th birthday. It will hit shelves in May 2017.

The company are also to launch the graphic novel Who Killed Kurt Cobain?, which will illustrate the late Nirvana frontman’s life from the point-of-view of his imaginary childhood friend, Boddah. Its release has been pushed back to next month.

