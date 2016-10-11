Tom DeLonge sent UFO emails to Clinton campaign boss

Tom DeLonge has been in talks with Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman over UFOS, Wikileaks reveals.

The cache shows emails from the former Blink-182 man to high-powered politico John Podesta, who also oversaw the Obama and Bill Clinton administrations.

Podesta has long expressed his interest in government transparency over extraterrestrial intelligence – and once Tweeted that not securing the disclosure of the UFO files while working with Obama was his “biggest failure of 2014.”

In the first leaked message, dated October 2015, DeLonge discusses Podesta’s involvement in his “special documentary” and refers to their “sensitive topic.”

It reads: “Things are moving with the project. The Novels, Films and NonFiction works are blooming and finishing. Just had a preliminary meeting with Spielberg’s Chief Operating Officer at DreamWorks.

“More meetings are now on the books – I would like to bring two very ‘important’ people out to meet you in DC. I think you will find them very interesting, as they were principal leadership relating to our sensitive topic.

“Both were in charge of most fragile divisions, as it relates to Classified Science and DOD topics. Other words, these are A-Level officials. Worth our time, and as well the investment to bring all the way out to you.

“I just need two hours from you. Just looking to have a casual, and private conversation in person.”

A second email titled General McCasland was sent to Podesta in January this year by DeLonge, seemingly referring to the former Air Force official.

DeLonge discusses the Roswell incident in 1947, saying: “When Roswell crashed, they shipped it to the laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. General McCasland was in charge of that exact laboratory up to a couple of years ago.”

It’s unclear whether Podesta responded to DeLonge, but another message in Podesta’s inbox titled DeLonge/Podesta meeting suggests there may have been further communication between the two.

The Clinton campaign has condemned the alleged Russian involvement in the latest Wikileaks dump in what they believe is a co-ordinated sting touted by Clinton’s opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump.

Clinton spokesman Glen Caplin says: “It is absolutely disgraceful that the Trump campaign is cheering on a release today engineered by Vladimir Putin to interfere in this election, and this comes after Donald Trump encouraged more espionage over the summer and continued to deny the hack even happened at Sunday’s debate.

“The timing shows you that even Putin knows Trump had a bad weekend and a bad debate.”

Earlier this year, DeLonge said his long-term Sekret Machines project, which includes books, a documentary and music, will tell true stories behind the US government’s involvement with UFOs – and will eventually reveal the “biggest secret on earth.”

