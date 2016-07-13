Twisted Sister's share We're Not Gonna Take It live video

Twisted Sister have shared a live video for their classic track We’re Not Gonna Take It.

It’s taken from their upcoming release Twisted Sister: Metal Meltdown Live at the Hard Rock Casino Las Vegas - A Concert To Honor AJ Pero DVD, which is due out on July 22. It follows their You Can’t Stop Rock’N’Roll promo, which was also lifted from the DVD.

Filmed last May, it was the band’s first show without late drummer AJ Pero, who died of a heart attack aged 55 last year – with Mike Portnoy filling in on drums.

Guitarist Jay Jay French said: “In the end, I believe we did what AJ would have wanted us to do and Mike Portnoy was a very big part of that decision in both an emotional and artistic way. This performance captured just two months after AJ’s death really was about our way to help memorialise the great AJ Pero.”

The Twisted Sister: Metal Meltdown Live at the Hard Rock Casino Las Vegas DVD can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

Twisted Sister will headline the UK’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 13.

French recently said he wouldn’t rule out another Twisted Sister reunion following their farewell tour.

Twisted Sister Metal Meltdown tracklist

What You Don’t Know The Kids Are Back Stay Hungry The Beast Shoot ‘Em Down You Can’t Stop Rock ‘N’ Roll I Believe In Rock ‘N’ Roll Under The Blade I Am (I’m Me) We’re Not Gonna Take It The Fire Still Burns The Price Burn In Hell AJ Pero Tribute I Wanna Rock Come Out and Play S.M.F.

Jul 14: Guitare En Scene Festival, France

Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 23: Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, Mexico

Aug 05: Porispere Festival, Finland

Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 12: Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Oct 01: Lakewood Rock Carnival, NJ

The 12 best Twisted Sister songs according to Mike Portnoy