Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French doesn't rule out a comeback tour

Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French says he wouldn’t rule out a comeback after their farewell tour.
The band are currently on the road on their Forty And Fuck It final tour.
He tells Mitch Lafon: “I’ve lived long enough to say ‘never say never,’ because when we walked away the first time, we walked away for a long time, and we can’t, obviously, walk away for 14 years again.
“But I’m effectively looking at it as, it’s time to turn the page and move on to something else.”
He adds: “I question my own legacy in the world. Is Jay Jay French gonna be known as the guy who stands on stage, runs around on stage, sings We’re Not Gonna Take It and plays guitar and may inspire this guy and that guy to play guitar.
“Is that my legacy? And I don’t believe that is. I don’t believe that that’s the final legacy I wanna leave on this earth. I don’t know if the totality of what I am is that.”
Twisted Sister’s veteran roadie Terry Sapp recently slammed Canada’s Amnesia Rockfest as “the worst festival ever.”
Twisted Sister remaining tour dates 2016
Jul 14: Guitare En Scene Festival, France
Jul 17: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 23: Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, Mexico
Aug 05: Porispere Festival, Finland
Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 12: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Oct 01: Lakewood Rock Carnival, NJ