Twisted Sister to headline Bloodstock 2016

Iconic glam metallers Twisted Sister are headlining next year’s Bloodstock festival as part of their farewell tour.

Rounding off an astonishing 40 year career full of hairspray, make-up and wanting to rock, Twisted Sister’s final trip to the UK culminates with topping the bill at the biggest metal festival in the country. This is your final ever chance to watch Twisted Sister live in Britain, so be there!

“Our journey in the UK that began in Wrexham in 1982, ends with Bloodstock 2016,” comments guitarist Jay Jay French. “Without the recognition that we received from our UK fans, the world would never have known nor would we ever have reached our 40 year milestone!”

Rumour has it that Mike Portnoy will be filling in on drum duty since the untimely passing of AJ Pero earlier this year.

Twisted Sister are headlining the Friday night of Bloodstock and join previously announced Saturday night headliner Mastodon – as well as Venom and Behemoth.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, from August 11 to 14. Get your tickets here.