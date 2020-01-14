Twin Atlantic balance light and shade in neon-tinged video for Barcelona

Twin Atlantic have released a video for their new single Barcelona.

The song has been taken from the Scottish outfit’s upcoming studio album Power, which is set to arrive on January 24 via Virgin EMI. The band previously release the track Novocaine in November last year.

Speaking about the themes behind the Klaas Diersmann-directed shoot, frontman Sam McTrusty says: “When considering the concept, I was inspired by the unique visage shots in films like Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind as I felt that these would be the best way to portray the kaleidoscopic, vignette style writing I used for the lyrics.

“After an initial chat with Klaas, I knew he understood the vision for the video instantly. I was blown away by the remote beauty of Kildare, Ireland, and it only added to the mystique.”



Diersmann adds: “The song feels like an intimate story revealing the reality of a relationship. I envisioned the couple in a beautiful yet eerie landscape, which took us to the wilds of Ireland.

“This enabled us to contrast their emotional entrapment within their relationship and their memories with this almost other-worldly wide open space.”

Twin Atlantic will head out on a run of in-store appearances across the UK later this month to launch the album.

Then, in March, they’ll play a series of headline shows in the UK and are set to appear at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on July 11.

Twin Atlantic: Power

1. Oh! Euphoria!

2. Barcelona

3. Novocaine

4. Mount Bungo (Interlude)

5. I Feel It Too

6. Ultraviolet Truth

7. Asynchronous (Interlude)

8. Volcano

9. Messiah

10. Praise Me

Twin Atlantic: 2020 in-store UK dates

Jan 23: Kingston, Banquet Records @ Pryzm

Jan 24: London Rough Trade East

Jan 26: Southampton Vinilo Record Store

Jan 27: Nottingham Metronome

Jan 28: Leeds CRASH Records @ The Wardrobe

Jan 29: Dundee Beat Generator Live!

Jan 30: Glasgow King Tut’s (Early Show)

Jan 30: Glasgow King Tut’s (Late Show)

Feb 02: Edinburgh The Caves



Twin Atlantic UK headline 2020 tour

Mar 03: Motherwellc Concert Hall

Mar 04: Aberdeen, Music Hall

Mar 06: Dundee Fat Sams

Mar 07: Kilmarnock Grand Hall

Mar 09: Newcastle Riverside

Mar 10: Manchester Academy 2

Mar 11: Sheffield The Leadmill

Mar 13: Cardiff The Tramshed

Mar 14: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 15: Leicester O2 Academy

Mar 17: Bournemouth The Old Firestation

Mar 18: Brighton Concorde 2

Mar 20: London Electric Ballroom

Jul 11: Glasgow Green TRNSMT Festival