John Wetton’s Akustika: Live In America re-released as 2CD package

By Prog  

(Image: © Getty)

John Wetton’s 1996 album Akustika: Live In America has been re-released in a 2CD package.

Along with a remastered version of the record, the new edition also features a second disc titled Akustika II: Return To Amerika – a previously unreleased acoustic performance captured in 2005.

The album comes with a booklet featuring specially written recollections of close friends and fans who attended the 2005 show, and includes previously unseen photographs.

The 2CD is now available via Cherry Red Records.

Wetton, who rose to fame with King Crimson in the 70s and went on to form supergroup Asia, died in January this year at the age of 67 after a long battle with colon cancer.

Find the Akustika: Live In America/Akustika II: Return To Amerika cover art and tracklist below.

John Wetton Akustika: Live In America/Akustika II: Return To Amerika tracklist

CD1

  1. Voice Of America
  2. Hold Me Now
  3. Rendezvous 6:02
  4. Christina
  5. 30 years
  6. Only Time Will Tell
  7. Book Of Saturday
  8. Don’t Cry
  9. Battle Lines
  10. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
  11. Heat Of The Moment
  12. You’re Not The Only One

CD2

  1. Walking On Air
  2. Meet Me At Midnight
  3. Sole Survivor
  4. Book Of Saturday
  5. Emma
  6. Day Like These
  7. Thirty Years/Hold Me Now
  8. Arkangel
  9. Rendezvous 6:02
  10. Starless
  11. Voice Of America
  12. Woman
  13. The Night Watch
  14. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
  15. Heat of The Moment

