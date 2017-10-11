John Wetton’s Akustika: Live In America re-released as 2CD package

John Wetton’s 1996 album Akustika: Live In America has been re-released in a 2CD package.

Along with a remastered version of the record, the new edition also features a second disc titled Akustika II: Return To Amerika – a previously unreleased acoustic performance captured in 2005.

The album comes with a booklet featuring specially written recollections of close friends and fans who attended the 2005 show, and includes previously unseen photographs.

The 2CD is now available via Cherry Red Records.

Wetton, who rose to fame with King Crimson in the 70s and went on to form supergroup Asia, died in January this year at the age of 67 after a long battle with colon cancer.

Find the Akustika: Live In America/Akustika II: Return To Amerika cover art and tracklist below.

John Wetton Akustika: Live In America/Akustika II: Return To Amerika tracklist

CD1

Voice Of America Hold Me Now Rendezvous 6:02 Christina 30 years Only Time Will Tell Book Of Saturday Don’t Cry Battle Lines The Smile Has Left Your Eyes Heat Of The Moment You’re Not The Only One

CD2

Walking On Air Meet Me At Midnight Sole Survivor Book Of Saturday Emma Day Like These Thirty Years/Hold Me Now Arkangel Rendezvous 6:02 Starless Voice Of America Woman The Night Watch The Smile Has Left Your Eyes Heat of The Moment

