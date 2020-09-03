Turning Virtue release video for Postulate

Buffalo-based prog rock trio Turning Virtue have released a video for new song Postulate. It's taken from the band's upcoming new album Beautiful which is released on September 4.

"This work is about truth, and the experiences of finding that truth. Whether it’s how you perceive it , how others see it, how it gets tainted or it’s raw power, there is a certain beauty in pure truth. This project seeks to explore those truths through a self realised journey that is Beautiful," says mainman Davey K.

Beautiful was written and recorded over a twelve month period, and has been mixed and produced by Tim Palmer (Pearl Jam, Porcupine Tree, U2) and mastered by Andy VanDette.

(Image credit: Turning Virtue)

Turning Virtue: Beautiful

1. Postulate

2. Trapped in the System

3. One in the Same

4. Bridge Toward Home

5. Zero Gain

6. Come to Me Azure

7. Eyes of the Beginning