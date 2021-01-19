Turbulence introduce themsleves with video for Madness Unseen

Lebanese prog metallers Turbulence have released a video for their new single Madness Unseen. The single is the first to be released from the quintet's upcoming album Frontal, the band's second, to be released through Frontiers records on March 21.

“Frontal is our first release with Frontiers and it incorporates compelling musical storytelling with a modern sound that fuses a bit of everything," the band say. "From rhythmic illusions, polyrhythms, sombre melodies, a melting pot of crunching synths, soaring vocals, complex drumming and a never ending stream of riff carnage, it fuses jazz virtuosity with prog metal tension all the way through to ambient soundscapes and textures layered with memorable and heart-piercing clean vocals. It is an emotional roller coaster of a journey filled with surprises and details on every corner.”

Formed in 2013 by guitarist Alain Ibrahim and keyboard player Mood Yassin, with Omar El Hage (vocals), Sayed Gereige (drums) and Anthony Atwe (bass) completing the line-up. The group began when Yassin sent Ibrahim an excerpt of a song that piqued his interest, after which their subsequent meeting seemed like an inevitable event. Recognised as two of the most skilful and proficient musicians in their country, they have teamed up with the other musicians to complete their shared vision of bringing their unique style of progressive music from the Middle East to the world.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for Frontal below the video for Madness Unseen below.

(Image credit: Frontiers)

Turbulence: Frontal

1. Inside The Gage

2. Madness Unforeseen

3. Dreamless

4. Ignite

5. A Place I Go To Hide

6. Crowbar Case

7. Faceless Man

8. Perpetuity