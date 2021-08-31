Trivium's Matt Heafy to release black metal album sung entirely in Japanese

Trivium's Matt Heafy has revealed that he will be releasing a black metal album with Emperor's Ihsahn, scheduled for release sometime "in the middle of next year".

Speaking to Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta on The Jasta Show, Heafy explains that the collaborative project features vocals sung entirely in Japanese, and will now be released under the title Ibaraki, instead of Mrityu.

He says, "During this (lockdown) I was able to finally finish my black metal record with Ihsahn from Emperor. He’s been producing and co-writing that with me for about 11 years, and it finally comes out in the middle of next year, which should be fun."

Explaining the idea behind the project's title and creative concept, Heafy continues, "It used to be called Mrityu, which I got from Ashtanga yoga, it means the concept of life and death, same thing as the ouroboros, same thing as the Japanese Enso, the idea that life and death are always symbiotic with each other.

"I didn’t really know what to write about lyrically, and I was talking to Ihsahn because I’ve always loved Scandinavian mythology, Norse mythology, and Swedish mythology, I wish I could write about Thor and Jörmungandr, I love these stories.

"He's like, 'Yeah, but Matt, those have been done a lot, and you have your own rich history to tap into with your Japanese side…’ And then a lightbulb went off, I was like. ‘I need to just write about that.’ I started writing all the lyrics about Japanese stories because that’s something that hasn’t really happened.

"There isn’t really a band that writes about Japanese folklore or the Shinto gods and goddesses and fictitious stories of Japanese history. So I changed the band name to Ibaraki, which is actually Trivium‘s mascot – an easter egg in there – and the entire project is Japanese-themed. The art, the lyrics, I’m actually singing in Japanese, Ihahn‘s on the record."

Trivium are currently in the process of releasing tracks from their upcoming album, In The Court Of The Dragon. The new album arrives on October 8 via Roadrunner Records.

Listen to the full interview below: