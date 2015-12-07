Trivium reveal touring drummer

Trivium have revealed drummer Paul Wandtke as their latest member.

He played his first show with Matt Heafy and co during Knotfest in Mexico at the weekend.

It follows the dismissal of Nick Augusto last year, while roadie Mat Madiro played on the band’s latest album, Silence In The Snow.

Introducing Trivium’s fourth sticksman since their formation, Heafy told the crowd: “I’ll keep this short and sweet – any change we’ve ever made has been necessary for the very survival of the band.”

Heafy’s dad Brian, a former manager of the band, later said: “Matthew, Corey and Paolo are excited about what Paul brings to the team. A player’s player, from what I have seen. Hopefully everything works out perfectly.

“I’ve seen three drummers come and go. During my time one of the weakest links in the group has always been the drumming. All solid people – but not up to the standards. We wish them well. Never personal.”

Silence In The Snow was released in October. Trivium recently announced a North American tour for 2016 in addition to their European summer dates.