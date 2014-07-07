Trivium drummer split was needed

Trivium's Corey Beaulieu says the band's split with drummer Nick Augusto “needed to happen.”

The metal outfit sacked Augusto in May, replacing him with road crew member Mat Madiro.

Guitarist Beaulieu tells Impact: “It just wasn’t working out. At that time, it was best to go our separate ways instead of trying to keep going on and then something happening and having an effect on shows or anything like that.

“It was very calm and chill, but it just needed to happen. Sometimes, after a while, things just aren’t going the way you kind of hope for and you’ve got to make a switch. It’s a pain in the ass to switch members and get someone up to speed. But Mat’s been doing great. He came into the role and he’s been doing a great job playing the songs and playing the shows.

“It was pretty smooth considering the circumstances – being in the middle of a tour and having to get a new drummer up to speed in 24 hours. But it was something we had to do just to make sure that, moving forward, everything was tip top.”

Beaulieu says the band haven’t yet decided whether Madiro will be given the role permanently, but he will be in place until the end of the current tour cycle at least.

He adds: “He’s drumming for us for the foreseeable future, for the rest of the album cycle, which goes up until about December. Then we’re just gonna see where we’re at. We’re not gonna make any quick decisions.

“He’s only played about 20 shows with us, and before playing with us, he had never really played in front of people before. He’s still part of the crew, because he was the drum tech and he’s teching for himself, so he’s going between both sides.”

Trivium released their most recent album Vengeance Falls last October.

Corey Beaulieu on switching drummers mid tour