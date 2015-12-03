Trivium reveal North American dates

Trivium have announced a North American tour next month in support of latest album Silence In The Snow.

It follows their appearance at Knotfest in Mexico this weekend, and comes before a European festival tour in the summer that includes a stop at Download in June.

Frontman Matt Heafy recently explained why the band decided to keep recording sessions a secret, saying: “We were looking at how other bands were promoting their records. It was basically the same thing: band guy, Instagram, sitting by the computer with a beer, saying, ‘Oh, I just finished drums.’

“We said, ‘How can we be different?’ Well, if everyone is talking about the record all the time, let’s not let anyone know we’re recording at all, and just release it when it’s done.”

Jan 08: Charleston Music Farm, SC

Jan 09: Johnson City Capone’s, TN

Jan 11: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Jan 14: Portland Asylum, ME

Jan 16: Syracuse Lost Horizon, NY

Jan 18: Kitchener Dallas Nightclub, ON

Jan 20: Flint Machine Shop, MI

Jan 21: Racine Route 20 Outhouse, WI

Jan 22: Springfield Boondocks Pub, IL

Jan 23: Tulsa Vanguard, OK