Trivium release new video for Beyond Oblivion

Trivium have released a new video for Beyond Oblivion, taken from their latest album The Sin And The Sentence.
This follows the release of the Betrayer video two weeks ago.
Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, bassist Paolo Gregoletto says that guitarist Corey Beaulieu found the phrase Beyond Oblivion while scrolling through his TV guide.
“I felt like I could make that work for a chorus, so I had to think of a theme of what that would be. I was listening to a bunch of podcasts about artificial intelligence, but they were comparing the idea of the coming technology to the atomic bomb – of how we created this incredibly immense, dangerous world-destructing thing in a moment when no one was really thinking of the implications.
“The song was viewing it from the perspective of someone that creates this sort of technology and comes to view it for what it is.”
Trivium will tour across the UK and Europe from next month in association with Metal Hammer. They’ll be joined on the road by Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison.
Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “Heavy music is on absolute fire right now, and this bill proves it. Metal Hammer couldn’t be more delighted to be supporting our brothers in Trivium alongside three truly excellent young bands on a tour that is going to tear 2018 to shreds.”
Find details below.
Trivium 2018 UK and European tour dates - presented by Metal Hammer
Mar 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 12: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany
Mar 14: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 15: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden
Mar 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Mar 17: Norrkoping Arbis, Sweden
Mar 19: Helsinki Cable Factory, Finland
Mar 21: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 22: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Mar 23: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Mar 24: Leipzig Täubchenthal, Germany
Mar 25: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Mar 27: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic
Mar 28: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia
Mar 29: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Mar 30: Vienna Simm City, Austria
Apr 01: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Apr 02: Jubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Apr 03: Novara Phenomenon, Italy
Apr 04: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Apr 06: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain
Apr 07: Madrid, Teatro Barcelo, Spain
Apr 08: Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz, Spain
Apr 10: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Apr 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Apr 12: Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn, Germany
Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France
Apr 15: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Apr 16: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Apr 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Apr 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Apr 20: Manchester Academy, UK
Apr 21: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Trivium, Code Orange, Venom Prison and Power Trip = The Best Tour Of The Year!