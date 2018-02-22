Trivium release live video for Betrayer

Trivium have released a tour recap video which also showcases their track Betrayer.

The song features on the US outfit’s eighth studio album The Sin And The Sentence, which launched in October last year, with the new video looking back at their recent North American tour.

Vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy says: “My favourite song to play on this run was probably Betrayer.

“What I love so much about that song is that it has everything that is Trivium in one song and goes out even further in different directions that we’ve never really gone before. I think that’s such a great thing.”

Trivium will tour across the UK and Europe from next month in association with Metal Hammer. They’ll be joined on the road by Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade says: “Heavy music is on absolute fire right now, and this bill proves it. Metal Hammer couldn’t be more delighted to be supporting our brothers in Trivium alongside three truly excellent young bands on a tour that is going to tear 2018 to shreds.”

Find details below.

Mar 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 12: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Mar 14: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 15: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Mar 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Mar 17: Norrkoping Arbis, Sweden

Mar 19: Helsinki Cable Factory, Finland

Mar 21: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 22: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 23: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Mar 24: Leipzig Täubchenthal, Germany

Mar 25: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Mar 27: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Mar 28: Bratislava Majestic, Slovakia

Mar 29: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Mar 30: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Apr 01: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia

Apr 02: Jubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Apr 03: Novara Phenomenon, Italy

Apr 04: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Apr 06: Bilbao Sala Santana 27, Spain

Apr 07: Madrid, Teatro Barcelo, Spain

Apr 08: Barcelona, Sala Razzmatazz, Spain

Apr 10: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Apr 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Apr 12: Stuttgart LKA-Longhorn, Germany

Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France

Apr 15: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Apr 16: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Apr 20: Manchester Academy, UK

Apr 21: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

