Bullet For My Valentine announce new album featuring Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos, debut lead single and title track Social Apocalypse
The Welsh metalcore band have also detailed 2027 tour dates with Pendulum
Bullet For My Valentine have announced their first album since 2021.
The Bridgend metalcore favourites have detailed Social Apocalypse, the follow-up to their self-titled effort, due to come out on March 19 via Spinefarm Records. Pre-orders are now live, with the artwork and tracklisting available below.
Two guest spots have been confirmed: Lorna Shore screamer Will Ramos is set to appear on I Don’t Trust Tomorrow, while Chrissy Costanza of Against The Current is lined up for In The Absence Of You.
Bullet have also released Social Apocalypse’s lead single and title track. Watch the music video below.
Singer/guitarist Matt Tuck says of the new album’s themes: “Everything in life is changing at such a rapid pace, and it is hard to find a great deal of positivity when you look at events in the world.
“People are being pitted against each other. The world is full of conflict instead of unity. As a father, I look at what the world is like for younger people, and how completely different it is now.”
The album was produced by longtime collaborator Carl Bown, also known for his work with Sleep Token, While She Sleeps and Malevolence. “Carl doesn’t let you settle,” says Tuck. “He is always ready to speak up, push and challenge you to be the best version of you.”
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To accompany the news, Bullet have detailed a new European tour for January and February 2027. The band will play arenas across the continent and in the UK, with support from Australian drum and bass group Pendulum. Florida metalcore young guns Dark Divine will open. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 30, at 9am local time. See the dates below.
Drummer Jason Bowld spoke about Social Apocalypse last May, saying that the band intend to release a new single every month from the album’s announcement until its release. He promised “five singles, maybe, before it comes out”. In December 2025, Tuck said that Social Apocalypse will musically be a cross between their breakthrough 2005 debut The Poison, 2010’s Fever and the self-titled record.
Bullet attracted controversy in May 2025, when they announced that they’d cut short their co-headlining tour with Trivium to focus on making their new album. The Poisoned Ascendancy run was initially promoted as a world tour set to last from January to December; it ended up lasting just four months, with legs on two continents.
After Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto and Corey Beaulieu blamed Tuck for the premature end via social media, Bullet issued a counter-statement saying that they wanted to focus on writing new music. Still, Bullet went on to play further shows in Australia and Asia later that year.
Bullet For My Valentine: Social Apocalypse
- Social Apocalypse
- In The Absence Of You (feat. Chrissy Costanza of Against The Current)
- I Don’t Trust Tomorrow (feat. Will Ramos of Lorna Shore)
- Here Without You
- Acid Rain
- Fragile
- CVLT
- Masquerade
- Read Between The Lines
- Enough Is Never Enough
Bullet For My Valentine 2027 tour dates:
- Jan 21: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
- Jan 22: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain
- Jan 23: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
- Jan 25: Milan Forum, Italy
- Jan 26: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
- Jan 27: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
- Jan 29: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
- Jan 30: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark
- Jan 31: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
- Feb 02: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
- Feb 04: Katowice MCK, Poland
- Feb 06: Munich Zenith, Germany
- Feb 07: Paris Zenith, France
- Feb 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
- Feb 11: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
- Feb 12: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
- Feb 13: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
- Feb 15: Budapest Budapest Arena, Hungary
- Feb 16: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
- Feb 17: Berlin Velodrome, Germany
- Feb 19: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
- Feb 20: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
- Feb 23: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
- Feb 25: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK
- Feb 26: London The O2, UK
- Feb 27: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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