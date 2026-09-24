Bullet For My Valentine announce new album featuring Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos, debut lead single and title track Social Apocalypse

Bullet For My Valentine have announced their first album since 2021.

The Bridgend metalcore favourites have detailed Social Apocalypse, the follow-up to their self-titled effort, due to come out on March 19 via Spinefarm Records. Pre-orders are now live, with the artwork and tracklisting available below.

Two guest spots have been confirmed: Lorna Shore screamer Will Ramos is set to appear on I Don’t Trust Tomorrow, while Chrissy Costanza of Against The Current is lined up for In The Absence Of You.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

Bullet have also released Social Apocalypse’s lead single and title track. Watch the music video below.

Singer/guitarist Matt Tuck says of the new album’s themes: “Everything in life is changing at such a rapid pace, and it is hard to find a great deal of positivity when you look at events in the world.

“People are being pitted against each other. The world is full of conflict instead of unity. As a father, I look at what the world is like for younger people, and how completely different it is now.”

The album was produced by longtime collaborator Carl Bown, also known for his work with Sleep Token, While She Sleeps and Malevolence. “Carl doesn’t let you settle,” says Tuck. “He is always ready to speak up, push and challenge you to be the best version of you.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To accompany the news, Bullet have detailed a new European tour for January and February 2027. The band will play arenas across the continent and in the UK, with support from Australian drum and bass group Pendulum. Florida metalcore young guns Dark Divine will open. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 30, at 9am local time. See the dates below.

Drummer Jason Bowld spoke about Social Apocalypse last May, saying that the band intend to release a new single every month from the album’s announcement until its release. He promised “five singles, maybe, before it comes out”. In December 2025, Tuck said that Social Apocalypse will musically be a cross between their breakthrough 2005 debut The Poison, 2010’s Fever and the self-titled record.

Bullet attracted controversy in May 2025, when they announced that they’d cut short their co-headlining tour with Trivium to focus on making their new album. The Poisoned Ascendancy run was initially promoted as a world tour set to last from January to December; it ended up lasting just four months, with legs on two continents.

After Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto and Corey Beaulieu blamed Tuck for the premature end via social media, Bullet issued a counter-statement saying that they wanted to focus on writing new music. Still, Bullet went on to play further shows in Australia and Asia later that year.

Bullet For My Valentine - Social Apocalypse - YouTube Watch On

Bullet For My Valentine: Social Apocalypse

Social Apocalypse In The Absence Of You (feat. Chrissy Costanza of Against The Current) I Don’t Trust Tomorrow (feat. Will Ramos of Lorna Shore) Here Without You Acid Rain Fragile CVLT Masquerade Read Between The Lines Enough Is Never Enough

(Image credit: Spinefarm)