Trinity reveals stage times for tomorrow's show

The organisers of Trinity IV have revealed stage times for tomorrow's charity event. Mostly Autumn head a bill that also features Godsticks, Alan Reed & The Daughters Of Expediency, Last Flight To Pluto, That Joe Payne and C: Live Collective. There will also be a special live performance from Oliver Wakeman and at Art Of Prog exhibition featuring the legendary Rodney Matthews.

This year's event will raise money for, this year supporting MIND and Help Musicians UK. "Mental health is an important issue for all of us, and if, through music, we can make a difference and help even just one person then it all becomes worthwhile," the organisers tell Prog.

Doors open at Leamington Assembly at 12 noon tomorrow. Then times are:

13.00 - 13.30 - C: Live Collective

13.50 - 14.20 - That Joe Payne

14.50 - 15.30 - Last Flight To Pluto

15.30 - 17.30 - Break

15.40 - 16.20 - The Art Of Prog Session 1

16.30 - 17.10 - The Art Of Prog Session 2

17.30

Auction

18.00 - 18.45 - Alan Reed & The Daughters Of Expediency

19.15 - 20.00 - Godsticks

20.30 - 21.45 - Mostly Autumn

21.45 - Trinity Reveal

Prog Editor Jerry Ewing will be compere for the day and will, as usual, host the auction, which this year features items donated by the likes of King Crimson, Marillion, Steve Hackett, Nightwish, Rick Wakeman, Big Big Train and more.

There are still some tickets for this year's event, available here.