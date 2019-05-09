Signed King Crimson guitar to be auctioned at Trinity 4

An exclusive King Crimson guitar bearing the design from the band's Radical Action tour is one of the items up for grabs at the auction being held at this year's Trinity 4 Charity prog event.

The guitar, donated and signed by King Crimson guitarist Jakko Jakszyk is a custom designed PRS SE guitar that comes with its own carry case.

US melodic proggers Flying Colors have donated a signed setlist from a New York show, plus a signed Mike Portnoy drumstick, as well as a separate bracelet made from one of Steve Morse's guitar strings.

Marillion have donated a FEAR lyrics and chords book, previously included in the FEAR deluxe box set, but exclusively offered as a separate and signed item to Trinity 4 attendees.

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett then provided a signed copy of his DVD Wuthering Nights, which was filmed at Birmingham Symphony Hall during his Genesis Revisited & Classic Hackett tour.

And Nightwish multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley, who submitted a limited edition 3LP Decades boxset and signed copy of their book We Were Here, originally released in November 2018.

These and more items from the likes of Rick Wakeman, Big Big Train, Thomas Dolby, Rodney Matthews and more will be auctioned off at the event with the auction led by Prog Magazine’s Jerry Ewing.

Trinity 4 takes place next Saturday at Leamington Assembly. The event features Mostly Autumn, Godsticks, Alan Reed, That Joe Payne, C:Live Collective, Oliver Wakeman, Rodney Matthews and more.

Tickets for this year's event are available here..