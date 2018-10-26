Mostly Autumn announced as headliners for Trinity IV

Mostly Autumn have been announced as headliners for next year's Trinity IV charity show, which will take place at Leamington Assembly on May 11. More bands will be announced shortly.

"We are very excited to have Mostly Autumn on board," the organisers told Prog. "We are returning to our spiritual home of Leamington Assembly. We will still have the same format as in previous years: six bands throughout the day, a raffle, the charity auction compered by our auctioneer extraordinaire, Jerry Ewing, editor of Prog magazine, and an Aftershow party, plus an extra-special, top-secret, musical mystery addition to the day (more details of this later)."

As well as a return to Leamington, this year there's a change in the charities the event will raise money for, this year supporting MIND and Help Musicians UK. "Mental health is an important issue for all of us, and if, through music, we can make a difference and help even just one person then it all becomes worthwhile."

Tickets go on sale at 10am on November 2, including an "Early Bird’ discount. All tickets bought before 31st January 2019 will priced £20 for the day (rising to £25 after that) and the first 70 Early Bird tickets sold will get exclusive entrance to our Aftershow party, where you can mingle with the Trinity Team and the bands.

More information can be found at the Trinity Live website.