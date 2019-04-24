Rodney Matthews and Oliver Wakeman lined up for Trinity 4

Artist Rodney Matthews and musician Oliver Wakeman have been added to this year's Trinity 4 line-up.

Matthews’ artwork will appear on display in a special showcase titled The Art Of Prog, alongside two solo performances from former Yes keyboardist Oliver Wakeman. There will opportunities to purchase Matthews’ artwork, as well as 12 800x800mm prints of prog album covers, also available to purchase on the day. The Art of Prog will also see Matthews and Wakeman taking part in an intimate Q&A panel with festival attendees!

“I am incredibly excited to have been asked to exhibit my art at Trinity, particularly as my friend Oliver Wakeman will be participating. Oliver has performed solo keyboard recitals at two of my exhibitions before with great effect, not forgetting that he also played a concert at my wedding to Sarah in Scotland in 2016. I expect the Q&A session will be fun and that some amusing anecdotes will come forth! Oliver and myself are working on an album together to be released later this year - so get your questions ready!”

The Art Of Prog will be open to festival attendees from 12pm until 7pm, apart from between 3:30pm and 5:30pm, at which point limited tickets will be required to attend one of two recitals from Wakeman, followed by a Q&A with both Wakeman and Matthews. Tickets for The Art Of Prog are free of charge for festival ticket holders, and available to reserve via See Tickets. Matthews will also donate his artwork The Jabberwocky to Trinity’s charity auction, which is led by Prog Magazine Editor Jerry Ewing.

A charity event at heart, Trinity 4’s main event will be raising money for Mind, Help Musicians UK and Scope. For The Art Of Prog, however, proceeds raised during these sessions will be going to a fourth charity, chosen personally by Wakeman himself. The Friends of Alderman Knight School is a charitable trust which supports the main school, Alderman Knight; A very successful and well-established special school for children aged 4 to 19 with moderate and additional learning difficulties, complex needs and Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD). The charity raises money to help the children go on day trips to places where neurotypical children are able to learn how to integrate into society.

Trinity 4 takes place at Leamington Assembly on May 11 and features Mostly Autumn, Godsticks, IO Earth, Alan Reed, That Joe Payne and The C:Live Collective.

Tickets cost £25 and are available here.